Global Rare Earth Metals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Rare earth metals (REM) are chemical elements belonging to the lanthanides group and include scandium and yttrium. Scandium and yttrium are considered as rare earth metal (REM) as they exhibit similar chemical properties. These are metals are available in abundant except radioactive promethium.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Indian Rare Earth

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Hi-Tech Co.

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Molycorp Inc.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides rare earth metals market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Rare Earth Metals By Type:

Lanthanum

Praseodymium

Cerium

Neodymium

Samarium

Promethium

Europium

Dysprosium

Holmium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Thulium

Scandium

Yttrium

Erbium

Ytterbium

Lutetium



Rare Earth Metals By Application:

Magnets

Catalyst

Metallurgy

Ceramics

Phosphors

Glass

Polishing



Rare Earth Metals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Rare Earth Metals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Rare Earth Metals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Rare Earth Metals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Rare Earth Metals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Rare Earth Metals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Rare Earth Metals Industry



