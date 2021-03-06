Global Prebiotics Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Prebiotics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Prebiotics are compounds that increase microbial activities in the host material. These are non-digestible fiber and hence promote beneficial bacteria growth in the gut. These bacteria are accountable for the growth stimulation favorable bacteria. Owing to wide spread applications in functional food market, the prebiotics market is growing significantly.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Beghin Meiji

Beneo-Orafti SA

Cargill Inc.

Clasado Ltd.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

FrieslandCampina Domo

GTC Nutrition

Kraft Foods, Inc.

Parmalat S.p.A.

Roquette America, Inc.

Royal Cosun

Sensus

Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides prebiotics market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Prebiotics By Ingredient:

Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Inulin

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

Mannan-Oligosaccharide (GOS)

Others



Prebiotics By Application:

Food & Beverages Dairy products Cereals Baked food Fermented meat products Dry food prebiotics Others

Dietetic Supplement Food supplements Nutritional supplements Specialty nutrients Infant foods

Animal Feed



Prebiotics By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Prebiotics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Prebiotics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Prebiotics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Prebiotics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Prebiotics Market Analysis By Ingredient

Chapter 6 Prebiotics Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Prebiotics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Prebiotics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Prebiotics Industry



