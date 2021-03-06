Global Butyric Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Butyric Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com

Butyric acid is a carboxylic acid, also known as botanoic acid, with its esters and salts known as butanoates and butyrates which is oily, colorless chemical. Butyric acid is usually found in the milk of farm animals such as buffalo, sheep and goat and has an unpleasant smell. Butyric acid is industrially manufactured by the fermentation of starch or sugar, with the addition of putrefying cheese, added with calcium carbonate for the purpose of neutralizing the acids formed in the procedure.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Eastman Chemical Company

Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd.

Oxea GmbH

Perstorp Holding AB

Blue Marble Biomaterials, LLC

Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides Butyric acid market’s Mergers/acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, New product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Butyric Acid Market by Type:

Synthetic Butyric Acid

Renewable Butyric Acid

Butyric Acid Market by Application:

Animal Feed

Chemical Intermediate

Food and Flavor

Pharmaceutical

Perfume

Others

Butyric Acid Market by Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Butyric Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Butyric Acid Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Butyric Acid Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Butyric Acid Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Butyric Acid Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Butyric Acid Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Butyric Acid Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Butyric Acid Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Butyric Acid Industry



