Global Herbicide Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Herbicide is a type of pesticide that control and exterminate weeds. It is majorly used in areas such as grounds, industrial sites, railways and railway embankments to clear the waste. In addition, some of the herbicides are formulated for specific extermination.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the herbicide market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the herbicide industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Cheminova A/S
- DOW Agriscience LLC
- E.I Du Pont de Numerous and Company
- FMC Corporation
- Monsanto Company
- Nufarm Ltd.
- Syngenta AG
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
By Types:
- Glyphosate
- Atrazine
- Acetochlor
- 2,4-D
- Paraquat
- Bio-herbicide
- Others
By Mode Of Action:
- Selective
- Non-selective
By Crop Type:
- Cereals and Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Cotton
By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Herbicide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Herbicide Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Herbicide Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Herbicide Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Herbicide Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Herbicide Market Analysis By Mode Of Action
Chapter 7 Herbicide Market Analysis By Crop Type
Chapter 8 Herbicide Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Herbicide Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Herbicide Industry
