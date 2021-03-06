UFC 259 live stream results, ‘Blachowicz vs Adesanya’ play-by-play updates

UFC 259 free live stream: Adesanya vs Blachowicz start time, main event, pay-per-view, Adesanya vs Blachowicz free live stream: how to watch a UFC 259 live stream free from Las Vegas.

Elsewhere on the card, the both the women’s and men’s bantamweight title is up for grabs as Amandes Nunes defends against Megan Anderson and Petr Yan faces Aljamain Sterling.

What time is UFC 259 – Adesanya vs Blachowicz?

Adesanya’s huge clash with Blachowicz will get underway from around 5am UK time on Sunday, March 7.

The main card is set to begin at around 3am, with the prelims getting underway from 1am. Coverage begins at midnight.

The clash will take place at the Apex in Las Vegas.

What channel is it on and can it be live streamed?

You can catch all of the action on BT Sport 2 as the event is not pay-per-view in the UK.

The event is available for live streaming on the BT Sport app, which can be downloaded onto your mobile or tablet device.

Can I watch for FREE?

EE customers can get BT Sport INCLUDED to their plan at no extra cost if they are on a plan with Smart Benefits – simply log in to EE and choose BT Sport app.

And then get it on the big screen by texting SPORT to 150 to get a FREE three-month trial of Large Screen so you can cast all the action on your TV.

At the end of the three months you will automatically roll onto the £5 per month BT Sport Large Screen subscription unless cancelled.

Full card

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

Drew Dober vs Islam Makhachev

Aleksandar Rakic vs Thiago Santos

Preliminary Card

Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France

Amanda Lemos vs Livia Renata Souza

Fight Pass Card

Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

What has been said so far?

I see KO in the second round. Left high kick on his head. This is what I see, yes,” Blachowicz said about Adesanya.

I’m always the underdog and I always win the fight. It’s really nice. I’m happy. I could be the underdog every time.

He’s a good fighter, a really good fighter. He’s a champion.

Nobody defeat him. 20-0 also so he is good, he has to be good but it’s time for 20-1.

I believe that I’m going to be the first one to beat him, and I believe I will do it.

