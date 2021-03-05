Global Flavoured Powder Drinks Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Flavoured powder drinks are processed beverage products in powdered form containing fruit, chocolate, instant mix and other beverage mixes. These flavoured powders are used to produce various beverages like energy drinks, flavoured milk beverages and fruit based flavoured drinks.

Flavoured powder can be mixed with both water and milk. Water based drinks are usually cold beverages including energy drinks; flavor based soft drinks and fruit mix drinks. Whereas milk based drinks are flavoured milk drinks, cappuccino mixes, protein shakes and chocolate drinks which can be served in cold or hot form according to the consumer needs. These powder based flavoured drinks are available in the local market, supermarkets and stores in variety of forms. Flavoured powder drinks health beneficial drinks with enhancing taste and flavor. These drinks have features, which attract all age groups of consumers.

Vital aspects of flavoured powder drinks are low cost production, low shipping expense and effective health beneficial features to the end user. Products segment flavoured powder drinks market into malt-based hot drinks, chocolate- based flavoured powder drinks and non-chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks. Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks is the most liked segment of this market as kids, teenagers and youngsters consume it on large scale.

Key players in global flavoured powder drinks market are:

Mondelez

Nestle SA

Coca-Cola

Gatorade

VV Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb de Mexico SA de CV

Mars Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Rasna International

Kanegrade Ltd.

Associated British Foods Plc



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Flavoured Powder Drinks By Products:

Chocolate-Based Flavoured Powder Drinks

Malt-Based Hot Drinks

Non-Chocolate-Based Flavoured Powder Drinks



Flavoured Powder Drinks By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Flavoured Powder Drinks Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Flavoured Powder Drinks Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Flavoured Powder Drinks Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Flavoured Powder Drinks Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Flavoured Powder Drinks Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Flavoured Powder Drinks Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Flavoured Powder Drinks Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Flavoured Powder Drinks Industry



