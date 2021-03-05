Global Earth Moving Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Earth moving equipment are used in the construction and mining sites. These are used in moving earth, dig foundations and landscapes. The earth moving equipment is one the largest segment of heavy construction equipment market. Different types of earth moving equipment segmented in the report are excavators including compact excavator, dredging, dragline excavator, front shovel and others; loaders including skip loader and wheel loader; construction tractors; and others that include grader, scraper, track loader and material handler. The global earth moving equipment market find applications in construction, mining and others.

Asia Pacific market holds the largest share of the global earth moving equipment market, followed by Europe and North America. Further, the market is distributed in the region of Latin America, Middle East and Africa. China is expected to increase its share in the global market for the forecast period. Major government initiative program such as â€˜Make In Indiaâ€™ in India is expected to attract huge market opportunities, hence increasing its presence in the global earth moving equipment market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.v

Key players in the global earth moving equipment market includes:

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

JCB

John Deere

Komatsu

Liebherr

Sany Group

Volvo



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Earth Moving Equipment By Products:

Excavators

Loaders

Construction Tractors

Others Grader Scraper Track Loader Material Handler





Earth Moving Equipment By Applications:

Construction

Mining

Others



Earth Moving Equipment By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Earth Moving Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Earth Moving Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Earth Moving Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Earth Moving Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Earth Moving Equipment Market Analysis By Meat Products

Chapter 6 Earth Moving Equipment Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Earth Moving Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Earth Moving Equipment Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Earth Moving Equipment Industry



