Global Propionic Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Propionic acid is a chemical compound which naturally occurs as carboxylic acid. Propionic acid is clear oily liquid with an irritating and strong pungent smell. Propionic acid is corrosive in nature and miscible with water. It resembles general properties of carboxylic acid and can form amides, esters, anhydrides, amide and other salts which are called propionates. Propionic acid has various industrial applications and is used in food preservatives and additives, pharmaceuticals, solvents, pesticides and in production of polymers. Propionic acid inhibits anti-bacterial properties which aids in reducing bacteria in food products.

Propionic acid also has several biological applications and is used to prepare different chemical compounds. Global propionic acid is segmented on the basis of applications as food preservatives, calcium and sodium salts, animal feed and grain preservatives, herbicides, cellulose acetate propionate and other which include biocides and solvents.

Key companies participating in the global propionic acid market include:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Holdings GmbH

Perstorp Holdings GmbH

Prathista Industries Ltd.

A.M Food Chemical Co Ltd

Biomin Holdings GmbH.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Propionic Acid By Applications:

Animal Feed And Grain Preservatives

Food Preservatives

Herbicides

Calcium And Sodium Propionate

Cellulose Acetate Propionate

Other (biocides, solvents)



Propionic Acid By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Propionic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Propionic Acid Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Propionic Acid Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Propionic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Propionic Acid Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Propionic Acid Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Propionic Acid Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Propionic Acid Industry



