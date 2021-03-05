Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is an organic chemical compound used in manufacturing hygiene related products. It is a white and odorless solid substance. Sodium lauryl sulfate is an anionic surfactant which finds applications in many sanitation and cleaning products. Sodium lauryl sulfate also finds applications in daily use personal care products which involve soaps, shaving creams, toothpastes and shampoos. It is obtained from low cost and inexpensive procedures and has both domestic and commercial uses.

Sodium lauryl sulfate also has some functional applications and is used as biocide, food additive, taste altering agent and pesticides. On the basis of products global sodium lauryl sulfate market is segmented as sodium lauryl sulfate dry (SLS Dry) and sodium lauryl sulfate liquid (SLS Liquid). Application segment global sodium lauryl sulfate market into oilfield chemicals, detergents and cleaners, textile and leather, personal care and others (including paints & coatings, agricultural chemicals, plastics, Etc.)

Key participants in the global sodium lauryl sulfate market include:

Solvay S.A.

Stepan Company

BASF SE

Croda International

The Dow Chemical Company

Rhodia S.A.

Clariant Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Sasol Limited

Kao Corporation

Evonik Industries

Galaxy Surfactants Limited

Guangzhou Xingyi Chemical Trading Co Limited.

Unger Surfactants, Oxiteno

Huntsman Corporation

Godrej Industries Limited.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) By Product

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Liquid (SLS Liquid)

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Dry (SLS Dry)



Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) By Application

Detergents And Cleaners

Oilfield Chemicals

Personal Care

Textile And Leather

Others (Including Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Agricultural Chemicals, Etc.)



Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry



