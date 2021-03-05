Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is an organic chemical compound used in manufacturing hygiene related products. It is a white and odorless solid substance. Sodium lauryl sulfate is an anionic surfactant which finds applications in many sanitation and cleaning products. Sodium lauryl sulfate also finds applications in daily use personal care products which involve soaps, shaving creams, toothpastes and shampoos. It is obtained from low cost and inexpensive procedures and has both domestic and commercial uses.
Sodium lauryl sulfate also has some functional applications and is used as biocide, food additive, taste altering agent and pesticides. On the basis of products global sodium lauryl sulfate market is segmented as sodium lauryl sulfate dry (SLS Dry) and sodium lauryl sulfate liquid (SLS Liquid). Application segment global sodium lauryl sulfate market into oilfield chemicals, detergents and cleaners, textile and leather, personal care and others (including paints & coatings, agricultural chemicals, plastics, Etc.)
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/357-sodium-lauryl-sulfate-sls-market-report
Key participants in the global sodium lauryl sulfate market include:
- Solvay S.A.
- Stepan Company
- BASF SE
- Croda International
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Rhodia S.A.
- Clariant Corporation
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Sasol Limited
- Kao Corporation
- Evonik Industries
- Galaxy Surfactants Limited
- Guangzhou Xingyi Chemical Trading Co Limited.
- Unger Surfactants, Oxiteno
- Huntsman Corporation
- Godrej Industries Limited.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) By Product
- Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Liquid (SLS Liquid)
- Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Dry (SLS Dry)
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) By Application
- Detergents And Cleaners
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Personal Care
- Textile And Leather
- Others (Including Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Agricultural Chemicals, Etc.)
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-357
The Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry
Purchase the complete Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-357
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Ferrous Sulfate Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025
Global Copper Sulfate Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025
Global Nickel Sulfate Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/28/sodium-lauryl-sulfate-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/