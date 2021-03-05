Global Smart Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Smart packaging is a technology that implies to intelligent packaging of consumer and commercial goods. Smart packaging involves techniques which help improve shelf life, maintain the product inside and prevent it from external environment. These packaging are used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, health care and other end user products. Smart packaging assists consumers to know and sense the product inside packaging materials. Labeling, temperature control, and proper quality description of product are keen feature of smart packaging. Smart packaging also safeguards products from physical damage during shipping and transport.

Several materials like plastic bottles, cardboard cartons, paper and polythene bags and other enclosures are used in smart packaging of products. Global smart packaging market is segmented on the basis of applications as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, automotive and others. Based on technology global smart packaging market is segmented into indicators which include temperature and product quality sensors; tracker that includes RFID and others.

Key participants in global smart packaging market include:

BASF SE

3M

Stora Enso OYJ

PakSense

Avery Dimension

Temp Time Corporation

International Paper

R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Limited

Huhtamaki Group

Meadwestvaco Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Smart Packaging By Technology

Indicators Temperature And Period Product Quality Sensors

Tracker RFID Others





Smart Packaging By Application

Food And Beverages

Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Others



Smart Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Smart Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Smart Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Smart Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Smart Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Smart Packaging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Smart Packaging Industry



