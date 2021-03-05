Global Smart Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Smart packaging is a technology that implies to intelligent packaging of consumer and commercial goods. Smart packaging involves techniques which help improve shelf life, maintain the product inside and prevent it from external environment. These packaging are used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, health care and other end user products. Smart packaging assists consumers to know and sense the product inside packaging materials. Labeling, temperature control, and proper quality description of product are keen feature of smart packaging. Smart packaging also safeguards products from physical damage during shipping and transport.
Several materials like plastic bottles, cardboard cartons, paper and polythene bags and other enclosures are used in smart packaging of products. Global smart packaging market is segmented on the basis of applications as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, automotive and others. Based on technology global smart packaging market is segmented into indicators which include temperature and product quality sensors; tracker that includes RFID and others.
Key participants in global smart packaging market include:
- BASF SE
- 3M
- Stora Enso OYJ
- PakSense
- Avery Dimension
- Temp Time Corporation
- International Paper
- R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Amcor Limited
- Huhtamaki Group
- Meadwestvaco Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Smart Packaging By Technology
- Indicators
- Temperature And Period
- Product Quality Sensors
- Tracker
- RFID
- Others
Smart Packaging By Application
- Food And Beverages
- Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive
- Others
Smart Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Smart Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Smart Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Smart Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Smart Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Smart Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Smart Packaging Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Smart Packaging Industry
