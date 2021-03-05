Global Electronic Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Electronic adhesives are the binding materials used in the assembly and enduring operations of electronic products. Epoxies, polyurethanes, acrylics and silicones are the major material types used in the manufacturing of global electronic adhesives market. The products are based on its properties such as electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, UV curing, and others.

Electrical conductivity adhesives dominate the global electronic adhesives market followed thermal conductivity adhesives. These products witness growth owing to execution as substitute to tin-lead solders. UV curing is the fastest growing segment for the forecasted period. Surface mount devices, potting and encapsulation, conformal coatings and others are the leading applications of electronic adhesives.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific dominates the global electronic adhesives market followed by North America and Europe. Japan, China and India are aiding the growth of electronic adhesives in this region. North America and Europe are matured geographies that are hindering the growth of electronic adhesives in the market worldwide.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Leading companies in the global electronic adhesives market include:

3M Company

American Chemical Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Beardow & Adams Ltd.

Bostik Inc.

Dymax Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company

Huntsman Corporation KGaA

Hitachi Chemicals

Indium Corporation

Jowat AG

Kyocera Chemical Corporation

LG Chemical Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Co.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Product Types:

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Thermally Conductive Adhesives

UV Curing Adhesives

Others



By Material Types:

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Silicones

Acrylics

Others



By Applications:

Surface Mount Devices

Potting And Encapsulation

Conformal Coatings

Others



By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Electronic Adhesives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Electronic Adhesives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Electronic Adhesives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Electronic Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis By Material Types

Chapter 7 Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Electronic Adhesives Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Electronic Adhesives Industry



