Global Oilfield Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Oilfield equipment are devices and equipment used in the exploration and extraction of crude oil and gas. An oilfield is a vast spread region consisting of oil reservoirs and wells. Oilfield equipment include power equipment, production equipment, drilling and supply equipment and support equipment. These equipment use advance technology and techniques in exploration of oil and gas.

Oilfield equipment are vital components of an oilfield as it is situated in a remote area away from human civilization. These equipment help in acquiring proper extraction of oil and gas with decent pace in order to meet the allotted timelines of work.

Global oilfield equipment market report is segmented on the basis of geography as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Key players of the global oilfield market are:

FMC Technologies

Aker Solutions

Weatherford International

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Cameron International

Baker Hughes

National Oilwell Varco Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Oilfield Equipment By Products:

Drilling Equipment

Pumps & Valves

Field Production Machinery

Others



Oilfield Equipment By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Oilfield Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Oilfield Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Oilfield Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Oilfield Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Oilfield Equipment Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Oilfield Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Oilfield Equipment Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Oilfield Equipment Industry



