Global Cleaning Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Cleaning chemicals refer to chemical agents used in cleaning stains, dust particles, and eliminate bad odor and other contaminated surfaces. These chemicals comprise of cleansing and hygienic properties. Cleansing chemicals are widely used in disinfecting and cleaning kitchen appliances, industries, hospitals, schools and colleges, drains and bathrooms. Cleaning chemicals are used in both chemical and household purposes. These chemicals can be sanitizers, general purpose cleaners, deodorizers, disinfectants, Fabric softeners and specialty agents. Specialty cleaning chemicals are application specific and are used for specific applications only. Household cleaning chemicals include hand sanitizers, toilet and bathroom cleaners and air fresheners.
Rapid growth in the food and beverage industry worldwide is expected to drive this market for the forecast period. Stringent regulations and lack of awareness among the underdeveloped economies on the use of cleaning chemicals are factors holding up the global cleaning chemicals market.
Key companies in the global cleaning markets include:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Cellucap Manufacturing companies
- FMC Corporation
- Ecolab Inc.
- Christeyns NV
- DOW Chemical Company
- Innophos Holdings Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Reckitt Benckiser plc
- 3M Company
- NCH Corporatiopn
- Zep Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Cleaning Chemicals By Ingredients:
- Surfactants
- Builders
- Bleaches
- Enzymes
- Polymers
- Fillers/solvents
Cleaning Chemicals By Applications:
- Laundry care
- Dishwashing
- Surface care
Cleaning Chemicals By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Cleaning Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Cleaning Chemicals Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Cleaning Chemicals Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Cleaning Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis By Ingredients
Chapter 6 Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Cleaning Chemicals Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Cleaning Chemicals Industry
