Global Cleaning Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Cleaning chemicals refer to chemical agents used in cleaning stains, dust particles, and eliminate bad odor and other contaminated surfaces. These chemicals comprise of cleansing and hygienic properties. Cleansing chemicals are widely used in disinfecting and cleaning kitchen appliances, industries, hospitals, schools and colleges, drains and bathrooms. Cleaning chemicals are used in both chemical and household purposes. These chemicals can be sanitizers, general purpose cleaners, deodorizers, disinfectants, Fabric softeners and specialty agents. Specialty cleaning chemicals are application specific and are used for specific applications only. Household cleaning chemicals include hand sanitizers, toilet and bathroom cleaners and air fresheners.

Rapid growth in the food and beverage industry worldwide is expected to drive this market for the forecast period. Stringent regulations and lack of awareness among the underdeveloped economies on the use of cleaning chemicals are factors holding up the global cleaning chemicals market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Key companies in the global cleaning markets include:

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Cellucap Manufacturing companies

FMC Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Christeyns NV

DOW Chemical Company

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser plc

3M Company

NCH Corporatiopn

Zep Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Cleaning Chemicals By Ingredients:

Surfactants

Builders

Bleaches

Enzymes

Polymers

Fillers/solvents



Cleaning Chemicals By Applications:

Laundry care

Dishwashing

Surface care



Cleaning Chemicals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Cleaning Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Cleaning Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cleaning Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Cleaning Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis By Ingredients

Chapter 6 Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Cleaning Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Cleaning Chemicals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Cleaning Chemicals Industry



