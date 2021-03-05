Global Green Building Materials Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Green building refer to building designs and processes used that are environment friendly. Such sustainable construction are resource efficient throughout the entire lifecycle of the building. These construction use resources like water and energy efficiently, protect occupant health, reduce waste and pollutants and thus reduce harmful impact on the environment. The materials used for green constructions are sourced from renewable resources like forests and recyclable waste like old newspapers etc. Few of the commonly used materials are wool brick, sustainable concrete, solar tiles, paper insulations, triple glazed windows, bamboo etc.

The global green building material market can be segmented on the basis of type of products such as structural products (recycled concrete, FSC-certified lumber, FSC-certified wood panels etc.); exterior products (residential windows, green roofing, green doors, green siding); interior products (green floor coverings, insulation, gypsum board), permeable pavements; building systems (residential HVAC systems, nonresidential glazing, plumbing fixtures & fittings, residential lighting fixtures) and solar power products. Based on applications the report is segmented into residential buildings and non-residential buildings.

North America accounts for the highest consumption of green materials followed by Europe. The consumption of green materials in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America is still not significant but expected to rise during the forecasted period due to increasing respective government initiatives.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key players dominating global green building material market are:

Amvik Systems,

Alumasc Group Plc

Bauder Ltd.

Binderholz GmbH

BASF SE

CertainTeed Corporation

DuPont Company

Forbo International SA

Interface Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Owens Corning.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Green Building Materials By Products:

Structural Products

Permeable Pavement

Exterior Products

Interior Products

Building Systems

Solar Power Products



Green Building Materials By Applications:

Residential Buildings

Nonresidential Buildings



Green Building Materials By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Green Building Materials Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Green Building Materials Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Green Building Materials Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Green Building Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Green Building Materials Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Green Building Materials Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Green Building Materials Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Green Building Materials Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Green Building Materials Industry



