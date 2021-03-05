Global Food Certification Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Food Certification is the standard approved for food products by the regulating bodies. It is mainly concerned with food safety. It mainly includes handling, preparation and storage of food to prevent hazards caused by food. The demand for improved food quality is going to drive the market of food certification. The intervention of the government by increasing regulations and working towards food safety is providing momentum to the food certification market.

Global food certification market is segmented by types as ISO 22000, SQF, BRC, IFS, USDA Organic, Halal, Kosher and Others. Other food certification include AHA, ISTA and Hygiene Modified Approval Scheme. Applications segment the global food certification market by processed meat and poultry, organic food, infant food, dairy products, beverages, seafood and others including bakery and confectionary, chocolates, convenience foods and functional foods.

The global Food Certification market are:

Dekra SE

Bureau Veritas

AsureQuality Ltd.

Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

SGS SA

Intertek Group plc

Lloydâ€™s Register Group Ltd.

TUV SUD AG

DNV GL Group AS

ALS Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Food Certification By Types:

ISO 22000

SQF

BRC

IFS

USDA Organic

Halal

Kosher

Others (AHA, ISTA And Hygiene Modified Approval Scheme)



Food Certification By Application

Processed Meat And Poultry

Organic Food

Infant Food

Dairy Products

Beverages

Seafood

Others (Bakery And Confectionary, Chocolates, Convenience Foods And Functional Foods)



Food Certification By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Food Certification Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Food Certification Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Food Certification Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Food Certification Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Food Certification Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Food Certification Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Food Certification Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Food Certification Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Food Certification Industry



