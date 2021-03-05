Global Biolubricants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Biolubricants are natural lubricating chemicals extracted from animal fat, sunflower, soybean and rapeseed. Derived from natural sources, these lubricants are non-toxic and biodegradable in nature. However, they can also be made from biodegradable synthetic materials. The BioPreferred Program managed by USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and The Vessel General Permit regulated by US EPA have been a major support behind the growth of the biolubricants market in North America.

Three classes of biolubricants are available in the market, they can be vegetable oil based, animal fat based or based on other sources. They find applications in hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oils and mold release agents. The end-user industries for the global biolubricants market include general industries, commercial transport sector and consumer automobile industries.

Consumer automobile industries are the leading end-users of the global biolubricants market. In that regards, metalworking fluids and chainsaw fluids are the leading product segments followed by hydraulic fluids.

The key players in the global biolubricants market include:

United Bio Lube

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Albemarle Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Rowe Mineralo Werk GmbH

BP plc

Total SA

Binol Biolubricants

Emery Oleochemicals

RSC Bio Solutions LLC

Fuchs Petrolub AG

Chevron Corp.

Kluber Lubrication Munchen Se & Co. KG

Panolin AG

Green Earth Technologies Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biolubricants By Types:

Vegetable Oil

Animal Fat

Others



Biolubricants By Applications:

Hydraulic Fluids

Metalworking Fluids

Chainsaw Oils

Mold Release Agents



Biolubricants By End Use:

Industrial

Commercial Transport

Consumer Automobile



Biolubricants By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Biolubricants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biolubricants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biolubricants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biolubricants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biolubricants Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Biolubricants Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Biolubricants Market Analysis By End Use

Chapter 8 Biolubricants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Biolubricants Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Biolubricants Industry



