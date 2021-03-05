Global Ceramic Tiles Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Ceramic tile is a piece manufactured from hard wearing material like ceramic or hardened clay used to cover roofs, floor, walls showers or tabletops. Ceramic tiles are brittle with minimum thickness ranging between 6 mm to 8 mm and are available in attractive colours and design. Owing to such nominal thickness, they are very light in weight compared to mosaic or cement tiles or stone slabs.

They are extremely hard, scratch resistant and rarely absorbs moisture which makes them stain resistant as well. Special kind of ceramic tiles with non-skidding surfaces are available in the market. They are not easily affected by mild acids or alkalis and can be easily cleaned with soap water.

Asia Pacific leads the global demand owing to ongoing development activities in India and China. It is followed by Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America respectively. However the market is expected to remain sluggish for the forecasted period in North America.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The global ceramic tiles market include:

Atlas Concorde

Crossville Inc.

Florida Tile

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti

Mohawk Industries

Porcelanosa Group

Asia Pacific Building Products

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Saloni Ceramica

VEISA Ceramics



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Ceramic Tiles By Products:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Other (Including Facade And Countertop, Etc.)



Ceramic Tiles By Applications:

Residential Replacement

New Residential

Commercial

Others



Ceramic Tiles By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Ceramic Tiles Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Ceramic Tiles Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Ceramic Tiles Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Ceramic Tiles Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Ceramic Tiles Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Ceramic Tiles Industry



