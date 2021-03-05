Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Cosmetic chemicals are chemical ingredients used in cosmetics to enrich their overall quality and features. Cosmetics market is a widespread market including variety of chemicals. Cosmetics are beauty and personal care products used to enhance and build up the appearance and personality of a person in every aspect. Cosmetic chemicals help to sustain the quality of cosmetics and increase their shelf life. These chemical components have variety of applications in cosmetics products like mascara, beauty soaps, shampoo and conditioners, petroleum jelly, moisturizers, deodorants, lipstick and cosmetic products. Cosmetic chemicals contain vital skin care and personal care elements like antioxidants, herbs, vitamins, hormones, fragrances and minerals which are useful beauty care agents.

This report is segmented on the basis of geography as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are leading geographies for the global cosmetic chemicals market.

The key companies in the global cosmetic market include:

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Shell Chemical

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bayer AG

Givaudan SA

Ashland Inc.

Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry

Clariant International Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Cosmetic Chemicals By Ingredients:

Botanical Extracts

Enzymes

Amino Acids



Cosmetic Chemicals By Chemicals:

Essential Oils

Polymers

Petroleum Products

Inorganic Chemicals

Surfactants

Fatty Chemicals

Alcohols

Aldehydes

Ketones

Pigments

Colorants



Cosmetic Chemicals By Products:

Cleansing Agents & Foamers

Emollients & Moisturizers

Fragrances & Flavors

Processing Aids

Specialty Additives



Cosmetic Chemicals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Cosmetic Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cosmetic Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Cosmetic Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis By Ingredients

Chapter 6 Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis By Chemicals

Chapter 7 Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 8 Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Cosmetic Chemicals Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Cosmetic Chemicals Industry



