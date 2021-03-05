Global Smart Glass Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Smart glass, also known as switchable glass, is a glass which can alter its light transmission properties on application of voltage, light or heat. These glasses are used in windows, skylights, doors, partitions and have extended their range in automotive industry, aircrafts and in marine applications.
Smart glass technologies comprise of electrochromic, photochromic, thermochroic, suspended particle, micro-blind and polymer dispersed liquid crystal devices. The market is segmented on the basis of types as architectural, electronics, solar power generation and transportation, architectural segment being the major market segment.
North America accounts the major share in the global smart glass. However, European market is expected to overtake the North American smart glass market in the forecast period. This will be resultant to the increasing demand for large size advanced windows in residential and commercial architectural structures. Further, market is distributed in regions of Latin America, Asia-Pacific Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Smart Glass Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/314-smart-glass-market-report
The key players in the smart glass market are AGC Group
- E I DuPont De Nemours
- PPG Industries
- Saint-Gobain.
- AutoGlass
- Balcony Systems
- Cardinal Glass Industries
- Carlex
- ChromoGenics
- Citala
- Corning, Inc.
- Danmark A/S
- Domoticware
- Dow Chemical
- GlasNovations Ltd.
- Gentex Corp.
- GKN Group
- Garware Suncontrol
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Heliotrope Technologies,
- ICE AV, Innovative Glass
- InvisiShade
- Kinestral Technologies
- LTI Smart Glass Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- NeoView Kolon
- Pleotint
- Polytronix, Inc.
- Pulp Studio
- RavenBrick LLC
- Research Frontiers Inc.
- Sage Electronics
- Samsung
- Sekisui Chemical
- Scienstry
- Solutia
- Smartglass International
- SPD Control Systems Corp.
- Soladigm
- Switch Materials
- US e-Chromic
- Vision Systems
- VELUX and Xinology.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Smart Glass By Technology:
- Electrochromics
- Liquid Crystal
- Photochromics
- Suspended Particle Devices
- Thermochromics
Smart Glass By Applications:
- Architectural
- Electronics
- Solar Power Generation
- Transportation
Smart Glass By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Smart Glass Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-314
The Global Smart Glass Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Smart Glass Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Smart Glass Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Smart Glass Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Smart Glass Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Smart Glass Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Smart Glass Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Smart Glass Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Smart Glass Industry
Purchase the complete Global Smart Glass Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-314
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Polarized Sunglasses Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Laminated Glass Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Borosilicate Glass Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends
And Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/28/smart-glass-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/