Global Smart Glass Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Smart glass, also known as switchable glass, is a glass which can alter its light transmission properties on application of voltage, light or heat. These glasses are used in windows, skylights, doors, partitions and have extended their range in automotive industry, aircrafts and in marine applications.

Smart glass technologies comprise of electrochromic, photochromic, thermochroic, suspended particle, micro-blind and polymer dispersed liquid crystal devices. The market is segmented on the basis of types as architectural, electronics, solar power generation and transportation, architectural segment being the major market segment.

North America accounts the major share in the global smart glass. However, European market is expected to overtake the North American smart glass market in the forecast period. This will be resultant to the increasing demand for large size advanced windows in residential and commercial architectural structures. Further, market is distributed in regions of Latin America, Asia-Pacific Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa.

The key players in the smart glass market are AGC Group

E I DuPont De Nemours

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain.

AutoGlass

Balcony Systems

Cardinal Glass Industries

Carlex

ChromoGenics

Citala

Corning, Inc.

Danmark A/S

Domoticware

Dow Chemical

GlasNovations Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

GKN Group

Garware Suncontrol

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Heliotrope Technologies,

ICE AV, Innovative Glass

InvisiShade

Kinestral Technologies

LTI Smart Glass Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass

NeoView Kolon

Pleotint

Polytronix, Inc.

Pulp Studio

RavenBrick LLC

Research Frontiers Inc.

Sage Electronics

Samsung

Sekisui Chemical

Scienstry

Solutia

Smartglass International

SPD Control Systems Corp.

Soladigm

Switch Materials

US e-Chromic

Vision Systems

VELUX and Xinology.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Smart Glass By Technology:

Electrochromics

Liquid Crystal

Photochromics

Suspended Particle Devices

Thermochromics



Smart Glass By Applications:

Architectural

Electronics

Solar Power Generation

Transportation



Smart Glass By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Smart Glass Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Smart Glass Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Smart Glass Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Smart Glass Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Smart Glass Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Smart Glass Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Smart Glass Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Smart Glass Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Smart Glass Industry



