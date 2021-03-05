Global Surgical Sealants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Surgical sealants are used to bind internal or external tissues after traumatic injury or surgery. It helps in controlling blood loss and in healing the tissues. Surgical sealants depict characteristics such as biodegradability, strength, natural healing ability, infection resilient, etc. Surgical sealants based on their types can be classified as fibrin sealants, synthetic agents/cyanoacrylates, collagen-based compounds, tissue adhesive glues, and packing agents and absorbents.

Geographically, North America accounts the major market share for surgical sealants. Europe and Asia Pacific follow North America in terms of demand. Increase in surgeries, health awareness, healthcare infrastructure development, geriatric population and rising issues of chronic diseases are responsible for rapid growth of surgical sealants in global market. Huge investment in research & development and high cost in product launch is the foremost challenge for the growth of surgical sealants in global market. Leading companies operating in.

The global surgical sealants market are:

CryoLife, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Medtronic plc

Sanofi Group

Cohera Medical, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Surgical Sealants By Types:

Fibrin Sealants

Synthetic Agents/Cyanoacrylates

Collagen-Based Compounds

Tissue Adhesive Glues

Packing Agents and Absorbents



Surgical Sealants By Formation:

Natural Or Biological

Synthetic & Semisynthetic



Surgical Sealants By Applications:

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cosmetic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Pulmonary

Urology

Ophthalmology

Others



Surgical Sealants By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Surgical Sealants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Surgical Sealants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Surgical Sealants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Surgical Sealants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Formation

Chapter 7 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Surgical Sealants Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Surgical Sealants Industry



