Global Surgical Sealants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Surgical sealants are used to bind internal or external tissues after traumatic injury or surgery. It helps in controlling blood loss and in healing the tissues. Surgical sealants depict characteristics such as biodegradability, strength, natural healing ability, infection resilient, etc. Surgical sealants based on their types can be classified as fibrin sealants, synthetic agents/cyanoacrylates, collagen-based compounds, tissue adhesive glues, and packing agents and absorbents.
Geographically, North America accounts the major market share for surgical sealants. Europe and Asia Pacific follow North America in terms of demand. Increase in surgeries, health awareness, healthcare infrastructure development, geriatric population and rising issues of chronic diseases are responsible for rapid growth of surgical sealants in global market. Huge investment in research & development and high cost in product launch is the foremost challenge for the growth of surgical sealants in global market. Leading companies operating in.
The global surgical sealants market are:
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- C.R. Bard, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)
- Medtronic plc
- Sanofi Group
- Cohera Medical, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Surgical Sealants By Types:
- Fibrin Sealants
- Synthetic Agents/Cyanoacrylates
- Collagen-Based Compounds
- Tissue Adhesive Glues
- Packing Agents and Absorbents
Surgical Sealants By Formation:
- Natural Or Biological
- Synthetic & Semisynthetic
Surgical Sealants By Applications:
- Central Nervous System (CNS)
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- General Surgery
- Cardiovascular
- Pulmonary
- Urology
- Ophthalmology
- Others
Surgical Sealants By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Surgical Sealants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Surgical Sealants Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Surgical Sealants Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Surgical Sealants Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Formation
Chapter 7 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Surgical Sealants Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Surgical Sealants Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Surgical Sealants Industry
