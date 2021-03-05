Global Geotextiles Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Geotextiles are strong fabrics that stabilize loose soil and prevents erosion. Geotextiles are the fabrics used in association with soil to drain, separate, filter, protect and reinforce. They are majorly used in civil engineering projects such as construction of highway or dam building. They are permeable and flexible in nature. Different kinds of geotextiles are woven, non-woven and knitted. Polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene are the commercially used materials for the production of geotextiles.

However, natural fibres such as jute and sisal are also used in specific applications of geotextiles. Geotextiles generally find application in road construction, erosion prevention, drainage, pavement repair, waste containment, wind mitigation and railroad stabilization.

The investments into constructions and infrastructure by Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are the major driving forces behind the growth of the global geotextiles market. The raw materials required for the production of geotextiles are very cheap. Also, the final product has a longer shelf life in comparison to other choices. Government bodies of multiple nations are also in favour of geotextiles as they eco-friendly and are their production is generating employment. Jute based textiles are now being promoted nowadays are their source is completely natural.

Asia-Pacific is the global leader of the geotextiles market followed by North America & Europe. The top most players who dominate over 40% of



The global geotextiles market are :

Royal Tencate NV

Gundle/ SLT Environmental Inc.

Low & Bonar PLC

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Geotextiles & Gabions Ltd.

TenCate-Geotube

Technical Absorbents

NOVINTISS

L&M Company

Mattex Geosynthetics

KK Envirotech Pvt. Ltd.

TERAGEOS

Geosinindo

Apex Erosion Control Supply Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Geotextiles By Materials:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Others



Geotextiles By Products:

Woven

Non Woven

Knitted



Geotextiles By Applications:

Road Construction

Erosion Prevention

Drainage

Pavement Repair

Waste Containment

Railroad Stabilization

Others



Geotextiles By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



