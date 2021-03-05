Global Conveying Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Conveyors are mechanical handling equipment used for transferring materials from one place to another. Conveying equipment can be used either for bulk handling, unit handling and parts & attachments. They can have durable, non-durable or manufacturing applications. The end user industries for the global conveying market are automotive goods, food and beverage processing, and other durable goods industries.

Europe is the market leader of the global conveying equipment market followed by Asia Pacific. Within Europe, France and Germany are the key players in the conveying equipment market. This is due to the presence of the key automobile players in these regions. However, the conveying equipment market of US is also expected to come up in the forecasted duration.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The leading companies in global conveying equipment market include:

Fenner Dunlop

Dematic

Intelligrated Inc.

Rexnord

Nordstrong Equipment Ltd.

Webster Industries

Sandvik AB

While Durr

FMC Technologies

Hitachi

Hytrol Conveyor

Fritz Schafer

Richards Wilcox

Siemens AG

Murata Machinery

Mecalux

Swisslog

Vanderlande



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Conveying Equipment By Product:

Bulk Handling

Unit Handling

Parts and Attachments



Conveying Equipment By Applications:

Durable Goods

Non-Durable Goods

Manufacturing Goods



Conveying Equipment By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Conveying Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Conveying Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Conveying Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Conveying Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Conveying Equipment Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Conveying Equipment Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Conveying Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Conveying Equipment Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Conveying Equipment Industry



