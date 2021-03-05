Global Conveying Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Conveyors are mechanical handling equipment used for transferring materials from one place to another. Conveying equipment can be used either for bulk handling, unit handling and parts & attachments. They can have durable, non-durable or manufacturing applications. The end user industries for the global conveying market are automotive goods, food and beverage processing, and other durable goods industries.
Europe is the market leader of the global conveying equipment market followed by Asia Pacific. Within Europe, France and Germany are the key players in the conveying equipment market. This is due to the presence of the key automobile players in these regions. However, the conveying equipment market of US is also expected to come up in the forecasted duration.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The leading companies in global conveying equipment market include:
- Fenner Dunlop
- Dematic
- Intelligrated Inc.
- Rexnord
- Nordstrong Equipment Ltd.
- Webster Industries
- Sandvik AB
- While Durr
- FMC Technologies
- Hitachi
- Hytrol Conveyor
- Fritz Schafer
- Richards Wilcox
- Siemens AG
- Murata Machinery
- Mecalux
- Swisslog
- Vanderlande
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Conveying Equipment By Product:
- Bulk Handling
- Unit Handling
- Parts and Attachments
Conveying Equipment By Applications:
- Durable Goods
- Non-Durable Goods
- Manufacturing Goods
Conveying Equipment By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Conveying Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Conveying Equipment Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Conveying Equipment Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Conveying Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Conveying Equipment Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Conveying Equipment Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Conveying Equipment Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Conveying Equipment Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Conveying Equipment Industry
