Global Flooring Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Floorings are materials designed specifically to cover the floor area and create a usable platform. Floorings are of different types, size, material, texture and design based on end use. Flooring have a wide range of applications in industries like construction, commercial, automotive and others.
Attractive appearance and innovative design and quality are the prominent features of floorings.
Global flooring market report is segmented by geography as Asia pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are leading regions for the global flooring market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key companies in the global flooring market are:
- Amcor Ltd.
- Ball Corporation
- Alcoa Inc.
- CPMC
- Ardagh Group
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Grief Inc.
- Shaw Industries Group Inc.
- Armstrong World Industries
- Crown Holdings
- Tarkett Group
- Mannington Mills Inc.
- Boral Ltd.
- Rexam Plc
- Silgan Holdings
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Flooring By Types:
- Soft Covering
- Resilient
- Non-Resilient
- Others
Flooring By Products:
- Carpets & Rugs
- Tile
- Vinyl & Rubber Flooring
- Wood Flooring
- Others (Including Laminate Flooring)
Flooring By Applications:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others (Including Industrial And Automotive)
Flooring By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Flooring Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Flooring Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Flooring Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Flooring Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Flooring Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Flooring Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 7 Flooring Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Flooring Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Flooring Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Flooring Industry
