Global Flooring Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Floorings are materials designed specifically to cover the floor area and create a usable platform. Floorings are of different types, size, material, texture and design based on end use. Flooring have a wide range of applications in industries like construction, commercial, automotive and others.

Attractive appearance and innovative design and quality are the prominent features of floorings.

Global flooring market report is segmented by geography as Asia pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are leading regions for the global flooring market.

Key companies in the global flooring market are:

Amcor Ltd.

Ball Corporation

Alcoa Inc.

CPMC

Ardagh Group

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Grief Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Armstrong World Industries

Crown Holdings

Tarkett Group

Mannington Mills Inc.

Boral Ltd.

Rexam Plc

Silgan Holdings



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Flooring By Types:

Soft Covering

Resilient

Non-Resilient

Others



Flooring By Products:

Carpets & Rugs

Tile

Vinyl & Rubber Flooring

Wood Flooring

Others (Including Laminate Flooring)



Flooring By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Others (Including Industrial And Automotive)





Flooring By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Flooring Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Flooring Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Flooring Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Flooring Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Flooring Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Flooring Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 7 Flooring Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Flooring Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Flooring Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Flooring Industry



