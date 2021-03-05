Global Insulation Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Insulations serve as protective coatings to a surface or a building from heat, noise, electricity or weathering, depending on the objective of insulation and the type of insulation used. Different materials used to provide insulation include fiberglass, plastic foam, mineral wool, cotton wool and slag wool. Insulation is used in industrial HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) residential as well as non-residential constructions.
Insulation and re-insulation activities in multiple parts of the world are driving the growth of the global insulation market. The increasing price of fossil fuels is calling for the conservation of energy. This is where insulators come into play as they help conserve energy and reduce utility bills.
The key players in global insulation market include:
- BASF
- Huntsman
- Knauf Insulation Group
- Owens Corning
- Recticel
- Bayer
- Byucksan
- Carlisle Insulation
- Dalian Rockwool
- Fletcher Building
- GAF Materials
- Hebei Renqiu Jinglian Group
- Johns-Manville
- Kingspan Group
- Ningbo Firewheel Thermal Insulation & Sealing
- Nova Chemicals
- Paroc Group
- Rockwool Group
- Saint-Gobain
- Tengzhou City Huahai New Thermal Insulation Material
- The Dow Chemical
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Insulation By Product:
- Fiberglass
- Plastic Foam
- Mineral Wool
- Other (Including Cotton Wool, Slag Wool, Etc.)
Insulation By Applications:
- Residential Construction
- Industrial, HVAC, and OEM
- Nonresidential Construction
Insulation By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Insulation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Insulation Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Insulation Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Insulation Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Insulation Market Analysis By Meat Product
Chapter 6 Insulation Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Insulation Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Insulation Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Insulation Industry
