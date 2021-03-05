Global Ceiling Tiles Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Ceiling tiles or ceiling panels are lightweight building materials used for covering the ceiling area. Technically, they are used for drywall grid systems and building perimeters. They also exhibit properties like heat insulation and sound absorption, thus enhancing the acoustics of the interior of the room. Ceiling tiles can be made up of mineral wool, metal, gypsum, wood and plastics.

Commercial, residential / non-residential constructions, healthcare, educational and industrial sectors are the popular end users of the global ceiling tiles market.

Increasing urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries, India & China in particular is a major driving force behind the global ceiling tiles market. Ceiling tiles also lead to reduction in the carbon content, reducing the waste generation during manufacturing. In this regard ceiling tiles are finding increased application in the construction of green buildings. This could also contribute to further growth of the global ceiling tiles market. Overall, the sustainable, eco-friendly nature added with the heat insulation and acoustic enhancement properties of ceiling tiles would assist the market in a positive growth.

North America leads the global ceiling tiles market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Within North America, US dominates the ceiling tiles market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key players in global ceiling tiles market include:

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Chicago Metallic Corporation

Grenzebach BSH GmbH

Knauf

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

ROCKFON

SAS International

Saint-Gobain SA

USG Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Ceiling Tiles By Product:

Mineral wool

Metal

Gypsum

Others (Wood, plastics, etc.)



Ceiling Tiles By Applications:

Buildings & Construction Commercial Residential Industrial

Healthcare

Educational

Others (Shopping Malls, Residential, Etc.)



Ceiling Tiles By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Ceiling Tiles Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Ceiling Tiles Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Ceiling Tiles Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Ceiling Tiles Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Ceiling Tiles Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Ceiling Tiles Industry



