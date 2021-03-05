Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Rigid plastic packaging are finite shape that exhibit inflexible plastic package. Cups, bottles, cans, closures and pots are referred to as rigid plastic packaging. Rigid plastic packaging are light in weight, low in cost, recyclable and they exhibit design flexibility. Popular product segments include plastic bottles and jars, plastic trays and containers, plastic tubs & pots. Rigid plastic packaging can be made up of polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polystyrene, expanded polystyrene or polyvinyl chloride. It can be produced by blow moulding, injection moulding, thermoforming and form-fill-seal. The end user industries for global rigid plastic packaging market include food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, household care, other consumer products, industrial rigid plastic packaging and consumer foodservice packaging.
The key players in global rigid plastics packaging market include:
- 3M
- ES Plastic
- ALPLA
- Alto
- Amcor
- Bemis
- Anchor Packaging
- APPE
- Berry Plastics
- Binggrae
- Faerch Plast
- Dow Chemical
- DS Smith
- Etimex Primary Packaging
- Graham Packaging Company
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Rigid Plastic Packaging By Materials:
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Other Materials
Rigid Plastic Packaging By Production Processes:
- Blow Moulding
- Injection Moulding
- Thermoforming
- Form-Fill-Seal
- Other Rigid Plastic Packaging Processes
Rigid Plastic Packaging By Products:
- Plastic Bottles And Jars
- Plastic Trays And Containers
- Plastic Tubs & Pots
- Other Rigid Plastic Packaging Products
Rigid Plastic Packaging By End-Use:
- Food And Beverages
- Healthcare
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Household Care
- Other Consumer Products
- Industrial/Other Rigid Plastic Packaging
- Consumer Foodservice Packaging
Rigid Plastic Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By Materials
Chapter 6 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By Production Processes
Chapter 7 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 8 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 9 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry
