Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Wood and laminate are aesthetic floorings designed to enhance the overall appearance of the floor. Wood floorings are basically made from timber obtained from forest. Bamboo, a type of grass used to make wood floorings. Laminate flooring is made by artificial lamination of tile or wood. Laminates have melamine resins as their core and decorative appearance at the surface. These floorings are widely used in commercial and residential buildings. The major features of wood and laminate floorings are its durability, versatility, decorative appearance and innovative design.

Rapid industrialization and growth in construction industry are significant factors which boosts the global wood and laminate flooring market. Laminate and wood floorings are essential preferred by interior designing of residential buildings, display showrooms and private offices. These are the major factors fueling the global wood and laminate flooring market. Moreover increased urbanization and modern lifestyle are factors to upsurge this market for the forecast period. Attractive appearance and aesthetic design are expected to drive the global wood and laminate flooring market for the forecast period. Environmental concerns and high cost of raw materials are factors restraining the global wood and laminate flooring market.

Key players in the global wood and flooring market are:

Millstead Mannington Mills

Home Legend

Shaw Industries

Fausfloor

Mohawk Industries

Bruce

Wickes

Armstrong

Pergo



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Wood And Laminate Flooring By Products:

Wood Flooring Red Oak White Oak Maple Others

Laminate Flooring



Wood And Laminate Flooring By Types:

Deck Flooring

Solid Wood Flooring

Engineered Flooring



Wood And Laminate Flooring By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Wood And Laminate Flooring By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Wood And Laminate Flooring Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Wood And Laminate Flooring Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Wood And Laminate Flooring Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Wood And Laminate Flooring Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Wood And Laminate Flooring Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Wood And Laminate Flooring Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 7 Wood And Laminate Flooring Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Wood And Laminate Flooring Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Wood And Laminate Flooring Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Wood And Laminate Flooring Industry



