Global Marine Coatings Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Marine coatings are surface protectants used for commercial and military ships against fouling and corrosion. Marine coatings can be either epoxy based or polyurethane based. The commercially available varieties of marine coatings include anti-corrosive coatings, anti-fouling coatings, foul releasing, self-cleansing and self-polishing. They find application in coastal, containers, offshore vessels, deep sea boats and ice-breakers.

The expansion of oil and gas market is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global marine coatings market. Moreover there is sustained demand of marine coatings from commercial and military ships for their surface repair and maintenance. However, consolidation of shipping companies is a serious market constraint. Besides, the fluctuating prices of oil and gas can result in an inconsistent growth of the market. Stringent environmental norms are also expected to hamper the market growth. But to battle this, companies are now coming up with metal-free eco-friendly marine coatings. This step can help the global marine coatings market overcome the persisting constraints.

Asia Pacific leads the global marine coatings market followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa and North America in the mentioned order. Huge numbers of new shipbuilding and dry-docking in Asia Pacific has made it the global leader of the marine coatings market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Marine Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/295-marine-coatings-market-report

The key players in global marine coatings market include:

AkzoNobel NV

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company



SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Marine Coatings By Product Types:

Anti-Corrosive Coatings

Anti-Fouling Coatings

Others



Marine Coatings By Chemistry:

Epoxy Based

Polyurethane Based

Others



Marine Coatings By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



Download Free Sample Report of Global Marine Coatings Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-295



The Global Marine Coatings Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Marine Coatings Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Marine Coatings Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Marine Coatings Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Marine Coatings Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Marine Coatings Market Analysis By Chemistry

Chapter 7 Marine Coatings Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Marine Coatings Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Marine Coatings Industry



Purchase the complete Global Marine Coatings Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-295



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Nanocoatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

Global High Performance Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/28/marine-coatings-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/