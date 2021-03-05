Global Automotive Lighting Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Automotive Lighting refers to lighting gadgets fixed on the vehicle parts to ensure safety and proper visibility. These gadgets are fixed on the rear, front, sides and top or bottom of vehicles. Automotive lighting provide effective visibility of roads to the driver and makes the vehicle perceptible.

Automotive lighting and their techniques vary according to the vehicle types. Firefighting vans, ambulances and other emergency vehicles use specific automotive lighting for traffic clearance and fast movement. It ensures better visibility at night and dark conditions to the driver and prevents accidents.

Mandatory regulations and law enforcements have been imposed by government bodies to use automotive lighting in every vehicles. This is a significant factor to upsurge the global automotive lighting market. Preference from most of the consumers towards LED and Xenon lighting is rapidly driving automotive lighting market. Moreover, advancement in technology and demand for more cost effective automotive lightings is another factor to boost this market for the forecast period.

Recognition for safe and secure driving among citizens on roadways are vital aspects which empower the growth of global automotive market. Increase in production of innovative and effective automotive lighting is another factor expected to drive this market for the forecast period. Environmental concerns and expensive cost of materials is restraining the global automotive lightings market.

Key participants in the global automotive lighting market include:

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hyundai Mobis

Osram GmbH

Valeo S.A.

Stanley Electrics Co. Ltd.

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

Koito Manufacturing Co.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Automotive Lighting By Technology:

Halogen

Xenon

LED



Automotive Lighting By Adaptive Lighting:

Front

Rear

Ambient



Automotive Lighting By Applications:

Front Lighting

Rear Lighting

Side Lighting

Interior Lighting



Automotive Lighting By Vehicle Types:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Lighting By Products Sales:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Products

Aftermath Products



Automotive Lighting By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Automotive Lighting Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Lighting Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Lighting Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Adaptive Lighting

Chapter 7 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Vehicle Types

Chapter 9 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Products Sales

Chapter 10 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Lighting Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Automotive Lighting Industry



