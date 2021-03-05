Global Automotive Lighting Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Automotive Lighting refers to lighting gadgets fixed on the vehicle parts to ensure safety and proper visibility. These gadgets are fixed on the rear, front, sides and top or bottom of vehicles. Automotive lighting provide effective visibility of roads to the driver and makes the vehicle perceptible.
Automotive lighting and their techniques vary according to the vehicle types. Firefighting vans, ambulances and other emergency vehicles use specific automotive lighting for traffic clearance and fast movement. It ensures better visibility at night and dark conditions to the driver and prevents accidents.
Mandatory regulations and law enforcements have been imposed by government bodies to use automotive lighting in every vehicles. This is a significant factor to upsurge the global automotive lighting market. Preference from most of the consumers towards LED and Xenon lighting is rapidly driving automotive lighting market. Moreover, advancement in technology and demand for more cost effective automotive lightings is another factor to boost this market for the forecast period.
Recognition for safe and secure driving among citizens on roadways are vital aspects which empower the growth of global automotive market. Increase in production of innovative and effective automotive lighting is another factor expected to drive this market for the forecast period. Environmental concerns and expensive cost of materials is restraining the global automotive lightings market.
Key participants in the global automotive lighting market include:
- General Electric
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Hyundai Mobis
- Osram GmbH
- Valeo S.A.
- Stanley Electrics Co. Ltd.
- Magneti Marelli S.P.A.
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH
- Koito Manufacturing Co.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Automotive Lighting By Technology:
- Halogen
- Xenon
- LED
Automotive Lighting By Adaptive Lighting:
- Front
- Rear
- Ambient
Automotive Lighting By Applications:
- Front Lighting
- Rear Lighting
- Side Lighting
- Interior Lighting
Automotive Lighting By Vehicle Types:
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Lighting By Products Sales:
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Products
- Aftermath Products
Automotive Lighting By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Automotive Lighting Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Automotive Lighting Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Automotive Lighting Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Automotive Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Adaptive Lighting
Chapter 7 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Vehicle Types
Chapter 9 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Products Sales
Chapter 10 Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Lighting Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Automotive Lighting Industry
