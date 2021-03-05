Global Hydroponics Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Hydroponics is a soilless farming technique used to produce high yield crops. It is a part of hydroculture, which uses mineral solutions and nutrients to grow various crops. Hydroponics uses two main mediums to grow crops that are solution culture and solid medium culture. This method is an effective substitute, which overcomes the flaws of normal agriculture technique to a better extent.
Hydroponics implies substitute farming methods which help achieve of better crop productivity even in less productive regions. Global hydroponics market is segmented based on products by tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce, strawberries, peppers, fresh herbs, flowers and other food crops.
Tomatoes are major segment driving the global hydroponics market for the forecast period. High yield and better quality production of crops over normal agricultural techniques are major aspects to upsurge the global hydroponics market. In addition, changing climatic conditions do not affect and alter the hydroponic technique of farming. This is a significant factor fueling the rapid growth of global hydroponics market. Awareness among people to consume healthy, nutrient rich and organic foods around the globe is expected to boost this market for the forecast period. Limited awareness and information are curbing factors holding up the global hydroponics market.
Key participants in the global hydroponics market include:
- AGCO
- Bestway Inc.
- Amazone GmbH
- Micro Trak Systems
- Lindsay Corp.
- John Deere & Company
- Valmont
- Syngenta
- Crop Metric
- Toro Company
- Yara International
- Trimble Navigation
- Monsanto
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Hydroponics By Products:
- Tomatoes
- Lettuce
- Cucumbers
- Strawberries
- Fresh Herbs
- Peppers
- Flowers
- Other Food Crops
Hydroponics By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Hydroponics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Hydroponics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Hydroponics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Hydroponics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Hydroponics Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 Hydroponics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Hydroponics Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Hydroponics Industry
