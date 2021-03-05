Global Biosurfactants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Biosurfactants (BS) are surface-active compounds produced from microbial cell surfaces or excreted extracellularly. The surface tension in biosurfactants is reduced through hydrophobic and hydrophilic moieties. Vegetable oils, animal fats, sucrose and glucose are the basic raw materials used in the production of biosurfactants. They perform major functions like emulsifying agents, detergents, and dispersants. Hence, biosurfactants are used the most for foaming, wetting, and emulsifying. Ecofriendliness, less toxicity, moisturizer, low irritancy and biodegradability are the properties that promote the growth of biosurfactants.

Europe followed by North America is the major consumer market for biosurfactants. Stringent regulations and health hazards awareness allied with synthetic products are the driving growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geography in the biosurfactants market. Huge demand and economic growth in China and India are supporting Asia Pacific to grow rapidly.

The major companies manufacturing biosurfactants are:

BASF Cognis

Ecover

Saraya

Urumqi Unite Bio-Technology

Dow Chemical Company

MG Intobio

Air Products and Chemicals

Huntsman

Solvay-Rhodia

Stepan

Wako



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biosurfactants By Products:

Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids

Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)

Sorbitan Esters

Sucrose Esters

Fatty Acid N-Methylglucimides

Methyl Glucoside Esters

Anionic APG Derivatives

Alkyl Polypentosides (APP)

Other Biosurfactants



Biosurfactants By Applications:

Household Detergents

Personal Care

Industrial And Institutional Cleaners

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Textiles

Other Markets



Biosurfactants By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Biosurfactants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biosurfactants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biosurfactants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biosurfactants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biosurfactants Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Biosurfactants Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Biosurfactants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Biosurfactants Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Biosurfactants Industry



