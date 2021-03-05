Global Biosurfactants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Biosurfactants (BS) are surface-active compounds produced from microbial cell surfaces or excreted extracellularly. The surface tension in biosurfactants is reduced through hydrophobic and hydrophilic moieties. Vegetable oils, animal fats, sucrose and glucose are the basic raw materials used in the production of biosurfactants. They perform major functions like emulsifying agents, detergents, and dispersants. Hence, biosurfactants are used the most for foaming, wetting, and emulsifying. Ecofriendliness, less toxicity, moisturizer, low irritancy and biodegradability are the properties that promote the growth of biosurfactants.
Europe followed by North America is the major consumer market for biosurfactants. Stringent regulations and health hazards awareness allied with synthetic products are the driving growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geography in the biosurfactants market. Huge demand and economic growth in China and India are supporting Asia Pacific to grow rapidly.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Biosurfactants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/285-biosurfactants-market-report
The major companies manufacturing biosurfactants are:
- BASF Cognis
- Ecover
- Saraya
- Urumqi Unite Bio-Technology
- Dow Chemical Company
- MG Intobio
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Huntsman
- Solvay-Rhodia
- Stepan
- Wako
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Biosurfactants By Products:
- Rhamnolipids
- Sophorolipids
- Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)
- Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)
- Sorbitan Esters
- Sucrose Esters
- Fatty Acid N-Methylglucimides
- Methyl Glucoside Esters
- Anionic APG Derivatives
- Alkyl Polypentosides (APP)
- Other Biosurfactants
Biosurfactants By Applications:
- Household Detergents
- Personal Care
- Industrial And Institutional Cleaners
- Food Processing
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Textiles
- Other Markets
Biosurfactants By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Biosurfactants Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-285
The Global Biosurfactants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Biosurfactants Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Biosurfactants Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Biosurfactants Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Biosurfactants Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 Biosurfactants Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Biosurfactants Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Biosurfactants Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Biosurfactants Industry
Purchase the complete Global Biosurfactants Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-285
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Surfactants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast
Global Coconut Derived Surfactants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/28/biosurfactants-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/