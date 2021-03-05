Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a preventive supports used to safeguard the wearer from injuries and hazards. Workers, to acquire health and occupational safety wear these equipments. Personal protective equipment (PPE) can be helmets, safety gears, protective clothing, goggles, shields, masks and other apparels. This equipment provide safety from various hazards like chemical, physical, heat, electrical, biohazards, mechanical, radiological, particulate matter and other occupational hazards.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) finds applications in major industrial and sports sector. Products segment the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market as head, eye and face protection, hand protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, hearing protection, respiratory protection, fall protection and others. Based on end use, the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market segments are construction, oil & gas, food and beverages, chemicals, manufacturing, transportation, pharmaceuticals and others.
Key players in the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market include:
- Z & V Group
- 3M Company
- Wells Lamont Industry Group
- Jallatte Group
- Eurodress GmbH
- Honeywell Life Safety
- Gateway Safety Inc.
- Bekina NV
- Interspiro
- Avon- ISI
- JSP Ltd.
- Ansell Healthcare Products LLC
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) By Products:
- Head, Eye and Face Protection
- Hearing Protection
- Hand Protection
- Respiratory Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Protective Footwear
- Fall Protection
- Others
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) By End Use:
- Construction
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Food And Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis By End Use
Chapter 7 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry
