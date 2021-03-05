Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial protective clothing is apparel, specially designed to prevent employees from hazardous and unsafe working environment. These are high quality apparels, which differ according to their end use. Industrial protective clothing provides safety from chemical, thermal, biological and mechanical hazards. These apparels are manufactured using cotton fibers, polyamide, polyolefin and blends, aramid and blends, UHMW polyethylene and polybenzimidazole fiber.
Key players in the global industrial protective clothing market are:
- Honeywell International
- DuPont
- Kimberly Clark
- Workrite Uniform Company Inc.
- Sanctum Work Wear Pvt Ltd.
- SIOEN Industries NV
- Uno Martin Group
- ASATEX AG
- Alexandra PLC
- W.L. Gore & Associates
- Royal TenCate NV
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Mine Safety Appliances Company
- Ballyclare Ltd.
- PBI Performance Product Inc.
- Ansell Protective Solutions AB
- Siyasebenza Manufacturing
- Bulwark Protective Apparel
- Bennett Safetywear Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Industrial Protective Clothing By Applications:
- Flame Retarded Apparel
- Chemical Defending Garments
- Clean Room Clothing
- Other ( Limited Use General Clothing)
Industrial Protective Clothing By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Industrial Protective Clothing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industrial Protective Clothing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Industrial Protective Clothing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Industrial Protective Clothing Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Industrial Protective Clothing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Industrial Protective Clothing Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Industrial Protective Clothing Industry
