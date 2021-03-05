Global Release Liners Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Release liners are preventive paper or plastic tapes or film sheets. They are used during manufacturing processes to put off sticky surfaces from untimely adhering. They have specialized non-stick coatings, which protect the acrylic and silicone pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs). One common application of release liner is found in adhesive bandages. Release liners are typically made of paper or plastic or poly coated kraft papers and can be printed or unprinted. Release agents are crosslinkable silicone materials with low surface energy used for release liners. Strength is one of the major considerations for release liners. Apart from this, release liners are moisture resistant, chemical resistant, anti-static, transparent, weather or UV resistant, wrapped or stretched and recyclable.

Release liners are used as pressure sensitive labels and tapes. They are primarily used in label stock and packaging industries. Other areas where release liners find application are medical, pharmaceuticals, envelopes, tapes, hygiene and graphic arts.

Global release liners market report analyses the growth and prospects of release liners market in three broad regions namely Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. North America leads in global market for release liner products followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Owing to increased food and pharmaceutical business, The U.S and China have emerged as the two largest markets for release liners globally. European market is expected to grow marginally for the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth owing to increased demand in India and China.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The leading players in global release liners market are:

3M Company

Gascogne Laminates

Rayven Inc.

Loparex

Mondi Group

Akronn Industries

Cotek

Sil Tech.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Release Liners By Technologies:

Linerless Labels

Smart Labels



Release Liners By Materials:

Glassine/Calendered Kraft

Clay-Coated Kraft

Polyolefin-Coated Paper

Film

Other Paper



Release Liners By Applications:

Food

Pet Food

Fresh Produce

Beverages

Non-Food

Personal, Health And Household Care Products

Other



Release Liners By End-Use:

Food And Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Household Care

Industrial

Medical

Construction

Others



Release Liners By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Release Liners Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Release Liners Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Release Liners Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Release Liners Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Release Liners Market Analysis By Technologies

Chapter 6 Release Liners Market Analysis By Materials

Chapter 7 Release Liners Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Release Liners Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 9 Release Liners Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Release Liners Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Release Liners Industry



