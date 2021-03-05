Global Release Liners Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Release liners are preventive paper or plastic tapes or film sheets. They are used during manufacturing processes to put off sticky surfaces from untimely adhering. They have specialized non-stick coatings, which protect the acrylic and silicone pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs). One common application of release liner is found in adhesive bandages. Release liners are typically made of paper or plastic or poly coated kraft papers and can be printed or unprinted. Release agents are crosslinkable silicone materials with low surface energy used for release liners. Strength is one of the major considerations for release liners. Apart from this, release liners are moisture resistant, chemical resistant, anti-static, transparent, weather or UV resistant, wrapped or stretched and recyclable.
Release liners are used as pressure sensitive labels and tapes. They are primarily used in label stock and packaging industries. Other areas where release liners find application are medical, pharmaceuticals, envelopes, tapes, hygiene and graphic arts.
Global release liners market report analyses the growth and prospects of release liners market in three broad regions namely Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. North America leads in global market for release liner products followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Owing to increased food and pharmaceutical business, The U.S and China have emerged as the two largest markets for release liners globally. European market is expected to grow marginally for the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth owing to increased demand in India and China.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Release Liners Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/273-release-liners-market-report
The leading players in global release liners market are:
- 3M Company
- Gascogne Laminates
- Rayven Inc.
- Loparex
- Mondi Group
- Akronn Industries
- Cotek
- Sil Tech.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Release Liners By Technologies:
- Linerless Labels
- Smart Labels
Release Liners By Materials:
- Glassine/Calendered Kraft
- Clay-Coated Kraft
- Polyolefin-Coated Paper
- Film
- Other Paper
Release Liners By Applications:
- Food
- Pet Food
- Fresh Produce
- Beverages
- Non-Food
- Personal, Health And Household Care Products
- Other
Release Liners By End-Use:
- Food And Beverages
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- Household Care
- Industrial
- Medical
- Construction
- Others
Release Liners By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Release Liners Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-273
The Global Release Liners Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Release Liners Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Release Liners Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Release Liners Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Release Liners Market Analysis By Technologies
Chapter 6 Release Liners Market Analysis By Materials
Chapter 7 Release Liners Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Release Liners Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 9 Release Liners Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Release Liners Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Release Liners Industry
Purchase the complete Global Release Liners Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-273
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Linerless Labels Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/26/release-liners-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/