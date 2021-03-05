Global Automotive Air Filters Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Automotive air filters are fibrous device or components that prevent solid particles from entering the vehicular engines. It helps to improve the efficiency of the engine as more clean air enters it. These automotive air filters hinder the exhaust fumes, pollen, mould, bacteria, dust and unpleasant odor from entering the vehicle. Other advantages of automotive air filters are odor prevention and contaminant filtration.

Luxurious lifestyle and growing demand for air-conditioning systems as a part of comfort are the drivers of automotive air filters market growth. Stringent norms in favour of environment throughout the world are favouring the adoption of automotive air filters. Non-serviceable automotive air filters are the new trend. However, they may be good for the current market but can have a negative impact on the aftermarket.

Asia-Pacific leads the global automotive air filters market in terms of both demand and production followed by North America and Europe.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key players in global automotive air filters market include:

Bosch

Cummins

Donaldson Filtration Solutions

K&N Engineering

Mahle Behr

MANN+HUMMEL

Amrit Filtronics India

Balaji Enterprises Krishna

Biomate India

BMC Air Filter

Clair Filter Systems

Clarcor

Cosmo Teck

D. P. Engineers

Elofic Industries

Enviro Tech Industrial Products



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Automotive Air Filters By Types:

Intake Air Filters

Cabin Air Filters



Automotive Air Filters By Off-Highway Air Filters:

Construction Equipment

Agricultural Tractors



Automotive Air Filters By Applications:

Passenger Cars

Light Utility Vehicles (LUV)

Heavy Utility Vehicles (HUV)

Two Wheelers



Automotive Air Filters By End-Use:

Original Equipments Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket



Automotive Air Filters By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



