Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Corrosion inhibitors are chemical mixtures used to protect metal, alloy or other material surface from corrosion. They are vital for prevention of industry based materials. Corrosion inhibitors provide effective protection by forming a coating on the metal surface and its surrounding habitat. They are widely used in various industrial applications, construction, mining and processing plants. Corrosion inhibitors are also used in antiseptics, paints, engine oil, coolants, fuels, oil refineries, hydraulic fluids and other daily life process.

Global corrosion inhibitors market report is segmented by geography as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific is the leading geography for the global corrosion inhibitors market followed by Europe and North America.

Key participants in the global corrosion inhibitors market are:

BASF SE

Ecolab Solutia Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Henkel AG & Company

Cytec Industries Inc.

Champion Technologies Inc.

Marott Graphic Services

W.R. Grace & CO.

Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

Cortec Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Daubert Cormwell LLC

GE Water & Process Technologies



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Corrosion Inhibitors By Products:

Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Amines Azoles Other

Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors Molybdates Nitrites Phosphates Phosphonates Silicates Other





Corrosion Inhibitors By Types:

Water Based Corrosion Inhibitors

Oil/Solvent Based Corrosion Inhibitors



Corrosion Inhibitors By Applications:

Water Treatment

Process And Product Additives

Others



Corrosion Inhibitors By End-Use:

Petroleum Refining

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Metal Processing

Chemicals Processing

Cement And Concrete

Others



Corrosion Inhibitors By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Corrosion Inhibitors Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 7 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 9 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Corrosion Inhibitors Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Corrosion Inhibitors Industry



