Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Corrosion inhibitors are chemical mixtures used to protect metal, alloy or other material surface from corrosion. They are vital for prevention of industry based materials. Corrosion inhibitors provide effective protection by forming a coating on the metal surface and its surrounding habitat. They are widely used in various industrial applications, construction, mining and processing plants. Corrosion inhibitors are also used in antiseptics, paints, engine oil, coolants, fuels, oil refineries, hydraulic fluids and other daily life process.
Global corrosion inhibitors market report is segmented by geography as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific is the leading geography for the global corrosion inhibitors market followed by Europe and North America.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key participants in the global corrosion inhibitors market are:
- BASF SE
- Ecolab Solutia Inc.
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Henkel AG & Company
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- Champion Technologies Inc.
- Marott Graphic Services
- W.R. Grace & CO.
- Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd.
- Ashland Inc.
- Cortec Corporation
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- Daubert Cormwell LLC
- GE Water & Process Technologies
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Corrosion Inhibitors By Products:
- Organic Corrosion Inhibitors
- Amines
- Azoles
- Other
- Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors
- Molybdates
- Nitrites
- Phosphates
- Phosphonates
- Silicates
- Other
Corrosion Inhibitors By Types:
- Water Based Corrosion Inhibitors
- Oil/Solvent Based Corrosion Inhibitors
Corrosion Inhibitors By Applications:
- Water Treatment
- Process And Product Additives
- Others
Corrosion Inhibitors By End-Use:
- Petroleum Refining
- Power Generation
- Oil & Gas
- Pulp & Paper
- Metal Processing
- Chemicals Processing
- Cement And Concrete
- Others
Corrosion Inhibitors By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Corrosion Inhibitors Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 7 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 9 Corrosion Inhibitors Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Corrosion Inhibitors Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Corrosion Inhibitors Industry
