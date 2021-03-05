Global Physiotherapy Equipments Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Physiotherapy equipments are used to maintain or cure physical ailments from diseases and injuries. These equipments help in maintaining and restoring physical function and improve body performance. Physiotherapy is performed in concern for musculoskeletal system disorders, stress, cardiovascular diseases, muscle swelling, sports injuries, neurological disorders pediatric diseases, depression, arthritis and fitness.

North America is the largest market in terms of demand in the physiotherapy equipments market. Aging population, high accidents incidents and osteoporosis in women are the major driving concern in this region. Asia Pacific followed by Europe is projected to be the fastest growing geography for the forecast period. Countries like Australia, China, India, and Japan are accelerating the growth rate of this region. Economic development, healthcare awareness, changing lifestyles and its complications, and growing healthcare & fitness industry are major dynamics for growing physiotherapy equipments market in Asia Pacific.

The major companies globally in the physiotherapy equipments market are:

BTL Industries

DJO Global

EMS Physio

Isokinetic, Inc.

Patterson Medical

Enraf – Nonius B.V.

Radiance Medical Systems

Beijing Healtheast Technology & Development Co. Ltd.

Power Medic A/S

Biosys Elettromedicali

Medium Plus

Quintech Scientific Pte Ltd.

Guangzhou Kepeng Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen XFT Electronics Co. Ltd.

Biosystems, Inc.

Esco Biotech

Chungwoo Medical Co., Ltd.,

A. Algeo, Dynatronics, Gymna Uniphy, Mettler Electronics, Naimco/Rich-Mar, RS Medical, and Zynex Medical.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Physiotherapy Equipments By Products Types:

Equipment Hydrotherapy Cryotherapy Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Electric Stimulation Heat Therapy Therapeutic Exercises Ultrasound Others (Laser Therapy, Wax Therapy, and Traction)

Accessories Orthoses Other Assistive Devices





Physiotherapy Equipments By Applications:

Neurology Stroke Spinal cord injuries Parkinsonâ€™s disease Multiple sclerosis Cerebral palsy Others

Musculoskeletal

Pediatric

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Others (Sports, Women Health, and Palliative Care)



Physiotherapy Equipments By Demography:

Geriatric Population In-Patient (Hospital) Treatment Out-Patient Treatment

Non-Geriatric Population In-Patient (Hospital) Treatment Out-Patient Treatment





Physiotherapy Equipments By End Users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others (Home Health Centers, Schools, And Rehabilitation Centers)



Physiotherapy Equipments By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Physiotherapy Equipments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Physiotherapy Equipments Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Products Types

Chapter 6 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Demography

Chapter 8 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By End Users

Chapter 9 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Physiotherapy Equipments Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Physiotherapy Equipments Industry



