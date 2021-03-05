Global Physiotherapy Equipments Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Physiotherapy equipments are used to maintain or cure physical ailments from diseases and injuries. These equipments help in maintaining and restoring physical function and improve body performance. Physiotherapy is performed in concern for musculoskeletal system disorders, stress, cardiovascular diseases, muscle swelling, sports injuries, neurological disorders pediatric diseases, depression, arthritis and fitness.
North America is the largest market in terms of demand in the physiotherapy equipments market. Aging population, high accidents incidents and osteoporosis in women are the major driving concern in this region. Asia Pacific followed by Europe is projected to be the fastest growing geography for the forecast period. Countries like Australia, China, India, and Japan are accelerating the growth rate of this region. Economic development, healthcare awareness, changing lifestyles and its complications, and growing healthcare & fitness industry are major dynamics for growing physiotherapy equipments market in Asia Pacific.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major companies globally in the physiotherapy equipments market are:
- BTL Industries
- DJO Global
- EMS Physio
- Isokinetic, Inc.
- Patterson Medical
- Enraf – Nonius B.V.
- Radiance Medical Systems
- Beijing Healtheast Technology & Development Co. Ltd.
- Power Medic A/S
- Biosys Elettromedicali
- Medium Plus
- Quintech Scientific Pte Ltd.
- Guangzhou Kepeng Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen XFT Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Biosystems, Inc.
- Esco Biotech
- Chungwoo Medical Co., Ltd.,
A. Algeo, Dynatronics, Gymna Uniphy, Mettler Electronics, Naimco/Rich-Mar, RS Medical, and Zynex Medical.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Physiotherapy Equipments By Products Types:
- Equipment
- Hydrotherapy
- Cryotherapy
- Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)
- Electric Stimulation
- Heat Therapy
- Therapeutic Exercises
- Ultrasound
- Others (Laser Therapy, Wax Therapy, and Traction)
- Accessories
- Orthoses
- Other Assistive Devices
Physiotherapy Equipments By Applications:
- Neurology
- Stroke
- Spinal cord injuries
- Parkinsonâ€™s disease
- Multiple sclerosis
- Cerebral palsy
- Others
- Musculoskeletal
- Pediatric
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary
- Others (Sports, Women Health, and Palliative Care)
Physiotherapy Equipments By Demography:
- Geriatric Population
- In-Patient (Hospital) Treatment
- Out-Patient Treatment
- Non-Geriatric Population
- In-Patient (Hospital) Treatment
- Out-Patient Treatment
Physiotherapy Equipments By End Users:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others (Home Health Centers, Schools, And Rehabilitation Centers)
Physiotherapy Equipments By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Physiotherapy Equipments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Physiotherapy Equipments Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Products Types
Chapter 6 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Demography
Chapter 8 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By End Users
Chapter 9 Physiotherapy Equipments Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Physiotherapy Equipments Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Physiotherapy Equipments Industry
