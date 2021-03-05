Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Dimethyl Ether (DME) is an organic gaseous compound that liquefies on cooling or mild pressure. It is a precursor to other organic compounds and also known as methoxy methane. This colourless gas is sourced from renewable materials such as agricultural products, biomass, etc. and fossil fuels like coal and natural gas. Transportation and storage of DME is very easy owing to its liquefaction. Clean combustion with renewable low-carbon fuel is an essential property of DME.

Asia Pacific is the major geography in terms of demand in the global dimethyl ether (DME) market. China is the fastest growing country in Asia Pacific. Increasing applications of DME in LPG blending, aerosol propellant and transportation fuel are driving constant growth for DME. Alternative to LPG and other energy fuels, it is a trending clean burning option. In addition, it is an important element in freezer spray. Ample oxygen and no sulfur content tend to increase its application range.

The leading companies in the global dimethyl ether (DME) market are:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

China Energy Limited

Ferrostal GmbH

Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Ltd.

Grillo Werke AG

Toyo Engineering Corporation

Jiutai Energy Group

Oberon Fuels, Inc.

Zagros Petrochemical Company

The Chemours Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Fuel DME Production Co., Ltd.

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) By Raw Materials:

Dehydration Of Methyl Alcohol (Methanol)

Natural Gas Reforming

Coal

Biomass



Dimethyl Ether (DME) By Applications:

LPG Blending

Aerosol Products (Aerosol Propellants)

Transportation Fuel

Power Generation

Others



Dimethyl Ether (DME) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest Of The World



The Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Analysis By Raw Materials

Chapter 6 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Dimethyl Ether (DME) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Dimethyl Ether (DME) Industry



