Global Refrigerant Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Refrigerant is a fluidic constituent used in various refrigeration systems. Refrigerant is used for cooling purpose in industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotives and other end users. Chlorofluorocarbons and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons have become extinct due to ozone depletion and environmental concerns. In order to overcome this, natural and alternate refrigerants are used on a large scale. Alternative but effective refrigerants like CO2 R-744, R-404A, R-407C and R-410A are used as modern refrigeration techniques. These techniques are adopted to minimize environmental issues largely.

Growth of food, beverages and automotive industry are the major driving factors of the global refrigerant market. In addition, increasing demand for refrigerants by transportation and other end user industries is rapidly driving global refrigerant market. Global warming and changing climatic patterns have led to increased use of commercial and residential air conditioners (ACs). This is another essential factor driving the global refrigerants market. Moreover, use of advanced technology in refrigeration is anticipated to drive refrigerant market for the forecast period. Stringent regulations and environmental concerns are the major factors restraining the global refrigerants market.

Global refrigerants market is segmented by geography as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading geography in the global refrigerants market in terms of demand.

Key participants in global refrigerants market include:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

SRF Ltd.

Honeywell International

Arkema SA

Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V.

Solvay SA.

Dongyue Group

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Refrigerant By Types:

Fluorocarbon

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

Inorganics

Hydrocarbons

Others



Refrigerant By Applications:

Refrigeration Domestic Refrigeration Commercial Refrigeration Transportation Refrigeration Industrial Refrigeration

Air conditioning (AC) Stationary Air Conditioning Chillers Mobile Air Conditioning



Refrigerant By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Refrigerant Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Refrigerant Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Refrigerant Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Refrigerant Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Refrigerant Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Refrigerant Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Refrigerant Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Refrigerant Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Refrigerant Industry



