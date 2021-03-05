Global Agriculture Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Agriculture equipments are aids used on the farm to help make farming easier. They make the process simpler, enhance crop quality and make the entire practice more profitable. Commercially available agriculture equipments include farm tractors, wheeled & crawler, pedestrian-controlled, harvesting machinery, planting & fertilizing machinery, haying machinery, livestock machinery, plowing & cultivating machinery, parts & attachments.

Farm tractors are the leading product segment of the global agriculture equipments market followed by plowing machineries. Exponentially growing population along with increased per capita consumption is putting excess pressure on the limited available land for food. This factor is strongly fuelling the growth of global agriculture equipments market. In addition, the introduction of novel techniques is helping the global agriculture equipments market grow. Besides, intensive research is going on agriculture equipments, to develop better techniques. This can help existing companies add new innovative equipments to their product line.

Asia Pacific leads the global agriculture equipments market in terms of both demand and production followed by North America and Europe. China & India are the leading markets for agriculture equipments in Asia Pacific.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The key players in global agriculture equipments market include:

CNH Global NV

John Deere

Groupe Exel Industries SA

MTD Products AG

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS KGAA MBH

Alamo Group

Bucher Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Escorts Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Caterpillar Incorporated

Daedong Industrial Company

Kverneland ASA

Fiat SpA

Iseki & Company

YTO Group

Tractors and Farm Equipment

Deutz-Fahr.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Agriculture Equipment By Machinery:

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Livestock Machinery

Plowing & Cultivating Machinery

Parts & Attachments

Other Agriculture Equipment



Agriculture Equipment By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Agriculture Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Agriculture Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Agriculture Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Agriculture Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis By Machinery

Chapter 6 Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Agriculture Equipment Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Agriculture Equipment Industry



