Global Digital Print for Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Digital print for packaging is a modern printing method, which involves printing the image or script from a digital image or file directly onto packaging media. Digital print for packaging gives more options for personalization of the final print. Contrary to analogous printing, it shows flexibility over data capability and gives rapid response over short runs. Digital print for packaging can be used for labels, corrugated cartons, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, metal decoration etc.
Food & Beverages followed by pharmaceutical industry are the biggest end-users for the digital print for packaging market. Electrophotography is leading technique employed for digital print for packaging followed by inkjets. The increased application and popularity of digital printing can be attributed to the investments into the requisite equipments by many industries. Digital print for packaging is used for luring customers to buy the designed product. Currently the market growth is slow due to the high prices of final product. However, the global digital print for packaging market is expected to experience a significant growth during the early stage of the forecast period.
Europe leads the global digital print for packaging market, followed by North America. Within Europe, Germany is the leading market for digital print for packaging growth. Amongst all, the North American market for digital print for packaging is the most developed market. The digital print for packaging market of Asia Pacific is still transitioning from analogous to digital form of printing.
The key players in the global digital print for packaging market include:
- Xeikon
- Hewlett-Packard (HP)
- The Landa Group
- Oce – A Canon Company
- Heidelberg Linoprint
- Reel Appeal
- Inca Digital
- RockTenn
- Graphic International Ltd.
- Labels in Motion
- Till GmbH
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Digital Print for Packaging By Technology:
- Electrophotography
- Inkjet
- Others
Digital Print for Packaging By Types:
- Labels
- Corrugated
- Cartons
- Flexible Packaging
- Rigid Plastics
- Metal Decorating
- Other Packaging
Digital Print For Packaging By Applications:
- Pouches & Sachets
- Cans
- Bottles
- Boxes & Jars
- Others
Digital Print For Packaging By End-Use:
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Electronics Goods
- Other
Digital Print for Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Digital Print for Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Digital Print for Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Digital Print for Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Digital Print for Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 7 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 9 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Digital Print for Packaging Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Digital Print for Packaging Industry
