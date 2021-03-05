Global Digital Print for Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Digital print for packaging is a modern printing method, which involves printing the image or script from a digital image or file directly onto packaging media. Digital print for packaging gives more options for personalization of the final print. Contrary to analogous printing, it shows flexibility over data capability and gives rapid response over short runs. Digital print for packaging can be used for labels, corrugated cartons, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, metal decoration etc.

Food & Beverages followed by pharmaceutical industry are the biggest end-users for the digital print for packaging market. Electrophotography is leading technique employed for digital print for packaging followed by inkjets. The increased application and popularity of digital printing can be attributed to the investments into the requisite equipments by many industries. Digital print for packaging is used for luring customers to buy the designed product. Currently the market growth is slow due to the high prices of final product. However, the global digital print for packaging market is expected to experience a significant growth during the early stage of the forecast period.

Europe leads the global digital print for packaging market, followed by North America. Within Europe, Germany is the leading market for digital print for packaging growth. Amongst all, the North American market for digital print for packaging is the most developed market. The digital print for packaging market of Asia Pacific is still transitioning from analogous to digital form of printing.

The key players in the global digital print for packaging market include:

Xeikon

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

The Landa Group

Oce – A Canon Company

Heidelberg Linoprint

Reel Appeal

Inca Digital

RockTenn

Graphic International Ltd.

Labels in Motion

Till GmbH



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Digital Print for Packaging By Technology:

Electrophotography

Inkjet

Others



Digital Print for Packaging By Types:

Labels

Corrugated

Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastics

Metal Decorating

Other Packaging



Digital Print For Packaging By Applications:

Pouches & Sachets

Cans

Bottles

Boxes & Jars

Others



Digital Print For Packaging By End-Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electronics Goods

Other



Digital Print for Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Digital Print for Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Digital Print for Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Digital Print for Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Digital Print for Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 7 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 9 Digital Print for Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Digital Print for Packaging Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Digital Print for Packaging Industry



