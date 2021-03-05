Global 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3D printing materials are the resources used in the additive process of creating 3D objects. 3D printing materials include plastics, metals and ceramics. The method uses a 3D printer and simple design software such as CAD. 3D printing is simple yet powerful. The choice of particular 3D materials is very important, as the final product has to be practically executed.

Carbon fibre, electrically conductive materials, silicone, biomaterials, regolith, and graphene are the emerging 3D printing materials. 3D printing materials find applications in consumer, industrial, aerospace, defense, automotive, medical & dental and education field. Commonly manufactured products include automotive parts, satellite parts, metal crowns aero jets etc.

Different forms of 3D printing materials are filament, powder, liquid. Techniques employed for the production of 3D materials include thermoplastic extrusion, stereolithography (SLA), direct light polymerization (DLP), ink-jetting photopolymers, SLS, SLM and EBM, blown powder, welding, and ink-jetting binders. Disruptive technologies include thermoplastic recycling, metalysis, selective deposition lamination (SDL) and magnetohydrodynamics.

Other key players in the global 3D printing materials include for packaging market include:

EnvisionTEC

EOS

ExOne

Luxexcel Group BV

Microtec Gesellschaft Fur Microcomputer Vertrieb MBH

MakerBot Industries

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Optomec

Stratasys Ltd.

Voxeljet AG



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

3D Printing Materials By Types:

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Others



3D Printing Materials By Applications:

Consumer & Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Others



3D Printing Materials By Forms:

Filament

Powder

Liquid



3D Printing Materials By Technology:

Thermoplastic Extrusion

Stereolithography (SLA) And Direct Light Polymerisation (DLP)

Ink-Jetting Photopolymers

SLS, SLM And EBM

Blown Powder

Welding

Ink-Jetting Binders



3D Printing Materials By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global 3D Printing Materials Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 3D Printing Materials Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 3D Printing Materials Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 3D Printing Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis By Forms

Chapter 8 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 9 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of 3D Printing Materials Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of 3D Printing Materials Industry



