Global Structural Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Structural adhesive are used for better adhesion between dissimilar substrates. These strong adhesives are glassy below transition temperature and rubbery above the transition temperature. It has properties such as temperature stability, durability, chemical stability, strength, weather resistance, long life, etc. These adhesive are available in water-based, solvent-based, hot melt and reactive forms.

Structural adhesive are used in wall coverings, joint cements, consumer goods, decorative trims, household appliances, automotive assembly, household appliances, counter tops furniture panels, industrial machinery, medical devices, wood panels and others. Polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, methacrylates, silicone, cyanoacrylic and others are the product types of the structural adhesive. Applications segment the global structural adhesives market in transportation, building & construction, automotives, aerospace, marine, consumer appliances, furniture and others.

Government interventions and dynamic applications are the factors responsible for growth and expanding market for structural adhesives. Mounting plastics use in automotives with metal bonding is boosting the growth of transportation sector. Stringent regulations in geographies such as North America and Europe regarding VOC in solvent-based formulations act as restrains in the growth of global structural adhesives market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Structural Adhesives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/260-structural-adhesives-market-report



Key players in global structural adhesives market are:

Lord Corporation

3M Co.

Ashland Inc.

Ried BV

The Dow Chemical Company

ITW

SIKA AG

Scott Bader Company

Arkema SA

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co.

Henkel AG & Co.

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Structural Adhesives By Technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others



Structural Adhesives By Product Types:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylic

Polyurethane

Methylacrylate

Others



Structural Adhesives By Applications:

Transportation

Building & Construction

Automotives

Aerospace

Consumer Appliances

Furniture

Marine

Others



Structural Adhesives By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



Download Free Sample Report of Global Structural Adhesives Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-260



The Global Structural Adhesives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Structural Adhesives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Structural Adhesives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Structural Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Structural Adhesives Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Structural Adhesives Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 7 Structural Adhesives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Structural Adhesives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Structural Adhesives Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Structural Adhesives Industry



Purchase the complete Global Structural Adhesives Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-260



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Aviation Adhesives And Sealants Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/25/structural-adhesives-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/