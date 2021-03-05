Global Geosynthetics Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Geosynthetics are polymeric products employed with geotechnical materials for engineering applications. These applications majorly include civil engineering and environmental protection projects. Geosynthetics utilizes durable polymers such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polyester. They possess properties such as stiffness, strength, durability, etc. This polymeric material performs functions such as filtration, reinforcement, separation, drainage, protection, and barrier.

Asia Pacific is the leading geography and fastest growing market in terms of demand for geosynthetics. China, Russia, India South Korea and Malaysia are witnessing rapid growth in this region. North America is the second leading geography in the global geosynthetics market. Rise in construction projects, governments interventions, emergence of transportation sector, wide-ranging applications in mining, erosion control and waste management, etc. are the dynamics for the growth of the global geosynthetics market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major companies in the global geosynthetics market are:

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Propex Global

Huifeng Geosynthetics

FiberWeb PLC

GSE Environmental

GEO Synthetics LLC

Low & Bonar PLC

TenCate Geosynthetics

Agru America

Tenax Corporation

Polymer Group, Inc.

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Geosynthetics By Material Types:

HDPE

Polypropylene

Polyester

Other Polymeric Alloys



Geosynthetics By Products:

Geotextiles

Geomembranes

Geogrids

Geofoams

Geonets

Geocells

Geocomposites

Geosynthetic Clay Liners

Others



Geosynthetics By Applications:

Road & Pavements

Railroad Stabilization

Drainage Systems

Containment & Waste Water

Water Management

Mining

Soil Reinforcement

Erosion Control

Others



Geosynthetics By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Geosynthetics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Geosynthetics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Geosynthetics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Geosynthetics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Geosynthetics Market Analysis By Material Types

Chapter 6 Geosynthetics Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 7 Geosynthetics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Geosynthetics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Geosynthetics Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Geosynthetics Industry



