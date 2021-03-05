Global Automotive Plastics Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The automotive plastics market report is analyzed owing to material types used and major applications involved in the growth of the global market. The market is evaluated in terms of value (USD Million). The global automotive plastics market is anticipated to witness rapid growth for the next six years. Asia Pacific dominates the market for interior application of automotive plastics in passenger cars followed by Europe and North America respectively. This growth is attributed to the demand for passenger cars and utilization of polypropylene in automotive plastics.

Major drivers responsible for the automotive plastics market growth are ability of plastic to reduce vehicular emission by reducing parts weight, increase of iron and steel prices, recyclability, durability and strength of modern plastic variants. However, the global industry is also constrained by factors like high process reengineering cost, high investment requirement in material research, volatile raw material cost and increasing demand of new biodegradable plastic variants.

Furthermore, the value chain analysis in the report provides the insights into key participants that add value to the market and contribute to the growth in global automotive plastics market. The porterâ€™s five forces analysis brings insights into the industrial structure of the global automotive plastics market with undue focus on supplier power, buyer power, competitive rivalry, substitutes and new entrants.

Global automotive plastics market report is a secondary research analysis from sources like journals, technical handbooks, industry publications, magazine articles, company annual reports, trade websites and company database. Industrial experts and suppliers were interviewed to obtain primary information on automotive plastics market. Primary research analysis includes facts and figures, market estimations, and future prospects.

The leading players in the automotive plastic market include:

AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Borealis AG

Evonik Industries

Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Johnson Controls

Lear Corporation

Magna International Incorporated

SABIC

Teijin limited



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Materiel Types:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyethylene(PE)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Composites



By Applications:

Power Trains

Under The Bonnets/ Hood

Electrical Components

Chassis

Interior And Exterior Furnishings



By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Automotive Plastics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Plastics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Plastics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Plastics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Plastics Market Analysis By Materiel Types

Chapter 6 Automotive Plastics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Automotive Plastics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Plastics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Automotive Plastics Industry



