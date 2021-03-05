Land Mobile Radio System Market Size, Share, Growth 2020 to 2025 | Industry Research Report

DecisionDatabases added the latest report with a global perspective on the Land Mobile Radio System Market studied under different segments, including type, application, and regions. The report is treated with size, trends, growth, share, and forecast till 2025. Besides, the research report studied the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall growth at the global level. This report also offers a lucrative area of the industry at the regional and country level.

The global land mobile radio (LMR) system market report presents a complete research-based study of the industry including details such as company shares, forecast data, in-depth analysis and an outlook of the market on a worldwide platform. The report further highlights the market drivers, restraints and the top manufacturers at the global and regional levels. For a thorough understanding, the report also offers market segmentation and regional analysis for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 21670 million by 2025, from $ 16890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in the land mobile radio (LMR) system business, shared in Chapter 3.

This land mobile radio (LMR) system market report also splits the market by regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the land mobile radio (LMR) system market by type, application, key manufacturers, key regions, and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Motorola Solutions

Tait Communications

Airbus DS

Codan Radio

Icom

KENWOOD Corporation

Harris Corporation

Hytera

Sepura

Simoco

Selex ES S.p.A

Others

This study considers the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Analog

Digital

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Public Safety

Public Utilities

Commerce & Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

