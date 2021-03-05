Global Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Cameroon Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

COVID-19 is expected to benefit rice, pasta and noodles and with a slight increase in retail volume, compared with 2019. The expected increase in volume is due to more cooking at home and the interruption in foodservice, as peoples’ movements are restricted during lockdown.

Also, there was a degree of stockpiling during the early stages of the pandemic. Rice, which is one of the main staples in Cameroon is expected to register the highest current value growth, as it has consistently over the rev…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Cameroon

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume growth stymied a little by steep price rises

NGM leads sales due to its wide product portfolio

Local players making inroads

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

If economy negatively affected by COVID-19, pasta and noodles will be hit

Rice is an important staple and will continue its growth trajectory over forecast period

Instants noodles struggle to make foothold

CATEGORY DATA

