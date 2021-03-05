Global Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Algeria Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles is expected to perform well in 2020, receiving a boost from COVID-19 panic buying and home eating. Since rice, pasta and noodles are considered a staple, when news of lockdown restrictions were first muted in Algeria

consumers rushed to stock up on these products to keep their families fed in an emergency. Then, with the closure of food outlets, consumers saw more need to cook at home, and staples such as rice, past and noodles saw heightened demand. However, COVID-19 is…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Algeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stock up on rice, pasta and noodles in response to the pandemic

Deoleo leads rice, pasta and noodles thanks to its strong performance in rice

Rice, pasta and noodles is dominated by economy brands, which are featured heavily in the widest distribution channel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rice, pasta and noodles will benefit from the decline in consumer purchasing power, as consumers reach for cheaper staple items

Innovations are expected over the forecast period, as brands respond to the needs of time-poor consumers

Growth is set to slow over the forecast period as rice faces maturity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

