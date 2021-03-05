Global Impact Ready Meals in Uzbekistan Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Frozen ready meals will continue to show impressive growth in 2020, fuelled this year by the stockpiling of packets of dumplings (vareniki) and ravioli (pelmeni) during the lockdown period. Frozen ready meals have been well established since Soviet times.

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594997-ready-meals-in-uzbekistan

The main distribution channel continue to be traditional grocery retailers, which have the best countrywide coverage. Chuchvara, a traditional style of dumpling consisting of a filling wrapped in thin, unleavened dough, is a typical frozen read…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hd-voice-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animal-derived-rennet-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-hand-drill-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inflammatory-bowel-disease-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Table of content

Ready Meals in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Frozen ready meals benefits from lockdown stockpiling

Frozen pizza grows as a replacement for foodservice meals

Social media marketing behind growing demand for frozen ready meals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for shelf stable ready meals to remain low

Mashed potato the driver in the development of dried ready meals

Ready meals producers to win new consumers with new flavours

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected].com

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/