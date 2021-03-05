Global Impact Ready Meals in Nigeria Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Ready meals in Nigeria remains a relatively niche category with very small sales, as storing the products at frozen or chilled temperatures is hampered due to poor electricity supply, thereby limiting both consumer demand and the ability of retailers to preserve products.

The only significant product within the category remains frozen pizza, which is benefiting from growing interest in western food among a small number of Nigerians and the increased visibility of the product in modern grocery re…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Ready Meals in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Frozen pizza only significant product, thanks to expatriates and niche interest in Western flavours

Economic crisis of 2016 continues to impact sales

New frozen pizza brands come to the table, but shares remain fragmented

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience and modern grocery channels set to boost sales over time

Opportunities for local players to expand ready meal offerings with traditional tastes

Private label options to grow in line with the expansion of hypermarkets

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

