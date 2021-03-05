Global Impact Ready Meals in Nigeria Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Ready meals in Nigeria remains a relatively niche category with very small sales, as storing the products at frozen or chilled temperatures is hampered due to poor electricity supply, thereby limiting both consumer demand and the ability of retailers to preserve products.
The only significant product within the category remains frozen pizza, which is benefiting from growing interest in western food among a small number of Nigerians and the increased visibility of the product in modern grocery re…
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Ready Meals in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Frozen pizza only significant product, thanks to expatriates and niche interest in Western flavours
Economic crisis of 2016 continues to impact sales
New frozen pizza brands come to the table, but shares remain fragmented
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Convenience and modern grocery channels set to boost sales over time
Opportunities for local players to expand ready meal offerings with traditional tastes
Private label options to grow in line with the expansion of hypermarkets
CATEGORY DATA
